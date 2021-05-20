newsbreak-logo
Pulse, Tone, and Strengthen Your Abs and Butt With This 15-Minute Pilates Workout

By Maggie Ryan
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
When I don't have a ton of time for a workout (which is . . . most of the time), I love doing a quick ab and glute routine. For one thing, it doesn't take long to work up a burn in these muscles — just a few sets of bodyweight moves will usually do. And for another, these muscle groups key for your overall health and functional fitness. Your core (which includes your abdominal muscles and glutes) provides support for your spine, so making sure it stays strong and stable, can help you avoid injuries and back pain.

