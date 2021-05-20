CDC: 60% of US adults have at least one vaccine dose

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. has reached a new milestone in the fight to end the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 60% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More people of color have been rolling up their sleeves to get shots. The CDC says that they represent more than half of vaccinations over the last two weeks.

Millions of teenagers have also received at least one dose.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, says with all that progress, another surge is unlikely anytime soon.

“If you vaccinate the overwhelming majority of the population, you’re not going to get a third wave, guaranteed. If you vaccinate 75% of your population, you may get cases, but you’re not going to get a big wave,” he said.

While the new numbers do mark a big milestone – the CDC says it’s important to continue working to make sure vaccination coverage is uniform across the country.

Based on current data, the CDC said the U.S. is on track to reach President Biden’s goal of 70% of Americans having received at least one vaccine dose by July 4.