Biden administration to discontinue use of immigration detention in Irwin County following accusations of abuse, mistreatment
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Biden administration is planning to discontinue using an immigration detention center in Irwin County, Georgia following allegations of abuse. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to start making preparations, which includes preserving evidence for ongoing investigations, relocating ICE personnel, and other tasks.www.11alive.com