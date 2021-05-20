Biden administration to discontinue use of immigration detention in Irwin County following accusations of abuse, mistreatment

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A former Georgia corrections officer who was also a supervisor at Valdosta State Prison plead guilty Wednesday for violating the civil rights of two inmates. According to the Department of Justice, there were two separate incidents. During one of the incidents on Sept. 24, 2018, the DOJ said the 30-year-old corrections officer assaulted a handcuffed inmate after an interaction earlier in the day between the inmate and a female officer.