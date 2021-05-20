newsbreak-logo
Irwin County, GA

Biden administration to discontinue use of immigration detention in Irwin County following accusations of abuse, mistreatment

11Alive
11Alive
 1 day ago
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Biden administration is planning to discontinue using an immigration detention center in Irwin County, Georgia following allegations of abuse. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to start making preparations, which includes preserving evidence for ongoing investigations, relocating ICE personnel, and other tasks.

Former Georgia corrections officer pleads guilty to civil rights offenses after assaulting 2 inmates

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A former Georgia corrections officer who was also a supervisor at Valdosta State Prison plead guilty Wednesday for violating the civil rights of two inmates. According to the Department of Justice, there were two separate incidents. During one of the incidents on Sept. 24, 2018, the DOJ said the 30-year-old corrections officer assaulted a handcuffed inmate after an interaction earlier in the day between the inmate and a female officer.