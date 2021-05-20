newsbreak-logo
Intern who helped save Gabby Giffords’ life runs for her congressional seat

By Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Capitol Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intern credited for savings former congresswoman Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords life a decade ago is now running to serve in her old congressional seat. Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, announced his intent to succeed U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is not seeking re-election. Hernandez is the third Democratic state legislator running for the seat to represent the Southern Arizona district.

