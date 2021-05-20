Here Are Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid With The Heat-Reactive Finish
This uniquely designed Air Jordan 1 Mid gives you more than one look for the price of one, thanks in large part to the color changing finish it comes equipped with. Official images of this Air Jordan 1 Mid shows that is starts off with the beloved popular “Black Toe” color blocking. The leather upper is highlighted by the aforementioned heat-reactive overlay noted on the heel overlay, ankle flap, and tongue label. Finishing details include a White midsole and Black rubber outsole.www.kicksonfire.com