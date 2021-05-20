12 Peace Promotion Fellows showcase projects

Seton Hall students and faculty have had the unique opportunity to contribute to an inspiring international peace studies project over the past year. The project objectives include shared learning by peace practitioners and researchers on a range of topics. These topics include the challenges that worldview differences between conflict parties pose for mediation and conflict transformation and the development of a shared definition and conceptual framework for comparing experiences and lessons across different contexts. Launched in 2020, the "Mediating Conflicts between Groups with Different Worldviews: Approaches and Methods" action-research project brings together the School of Diplomacy's Center for Peace and Conflict Studies (CPCS), the Center for Security Studies (CSS) in Zurich, Switzerland, and the University of British Columbia in Canada.