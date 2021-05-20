newsbreak-logo
California State

Coming car conundrum: Biden limits vehicle choices by greenlighting of California emissions rules

By Editorials
Washington Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty has been all about the opportunity to make choices that satisfy needs and wants. It is meant for individuals, but President Biden is granting government the freedom to constrain Americans’ selections for personal transportation. By granting California the freedom to maintain its own tailpipe-emissions standards, the president’s regulators would effectively force car shoppers nationwide to choose from pricey vehicles they would rather leave on the lot.

