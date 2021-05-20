newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Coming Soon: Air Jordan 1 Low Crater

kicksonfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater, Jordan Brand will also be releasing an Air Jordan 1 Low Crater. The latest installment to Nike’s “Move to Zero” campaign, the Air Jordan 1 Low is constructed in a mix of Nike Regrind and Crater Foam materials. Official images of...

www.kicksonfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 1#Jordan Brand#Grey Suede#Kixify Ebay#Nike Com#Crater Foam Materials#Midsole#Overlays#Finishing Details#Official Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Shopping
Related
ApparelCNBC

How Air Jordan built a $3.6 billion sneaker empire

It's hard to imagine a sneaker more iconic than the Air Jordan. Today, retro Jordans of all types and colors sell out instantly on the SNKRS app and in stores across the country. In May 2020 a pair of Jordan 1s that Michael Jordan wore sold for $560,000 at auction. Jordan the brand has mastered the art of weaving nostalgia into current trends through collaborations with designers and artists like Travis Scott. Here's how the brand built a diehard following, on its way to becoming a $3.6B empire.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" Coming This Fall: New Details

When it comes to Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line, there are now 35 main silhouettes that have been released over the last few decades. The shoes that Jordan got to wear throughout his career are the ones that truly seem to be the most popular although there are still some models that don't get as much love as they should. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 which came to prominence back in 2017 thanks to the "Flu Game." Aside from that one colorway, the 12 has been underrated although Jumpman is starting to show it some more love.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Features “Concord” Neoprene

Currently in its 30th year on the market, the Nike Air Huarache continues to remind sneaker enthusiasts everywhere of Tinker Hatfield’s genius. In addition to returning in original colorways, the sandal-inspired design has also emerged in retro, 1990s-appropriate styles. Case in point: A predominantly-“White” pair featuring “Concord”-reminiscent neoprene material. Akin...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

What Would You Rate the Air Jordan 12 Twist?

If you’re looking for a simple and stylish silhouette this summer, the Air Jordan 12 “Twist” should be on your must-cop list. Sporting a clean all-white leather construction overall, it’s complemented with hits of University Red notably on the upper eyelets, miniature branded side panels, heels, and frontal portion of its outsole. Finally, pops of black throughout and a white rubber outsole tops off the pristine design.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Release Date Confirmed

One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is a shoe that first came out back in the mid-90s and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its classy design. Over the last few decades, we have seen a plethora of great colorways make their way to the market, including the "Cool Grey" offering which came out about 20 years ago. It's a model that fans have been dying to have back and this year, Jumpman is set to turn that dream into a reality.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue”

First teased via mock-up in early October 2020, the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” has begun appearing in-hand ahead of an anticipated September release. Last seen in a similar “Sport Blue” style in 2014, the canvas Air Jordan further contributes to the popularity of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, which has exploded over the last 17 months. The toe box, mid-foot and bottom heel panels indulge in a “White” tone, while profile swooshes, ankle underlays and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap deliver stark “Black” contrast. Unlike the standard Jordan 1, which is set to launch in a “Storm Blue”-reminiscent take courtesy of Travis Scott and fragment design, spines feature a functional loop. Underfoot, midsoles opt for a tried-and-proven look, whereas tread boasts the pair’s titular tone.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 13 Red Flint Releasing Next Weekend

Essentially reflective of the iconic AJ 13 “Flint,” the much-anticipated Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” is finally set to drop next weekend, just in time for the warm months ahead. Compared to the aforementioned Air Jordan 13, the only notable difference with this edition is the color red adorning its signature 3M quilted mesh uppers, inner lining, and branded markings. Finally, grey suede underlays and a grey/white midsole tops off the clean design.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings": Official Release Info & Images

What We’re Saying: Nike is celebrating the class of 2020 and 2021 with the Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings." Created in conjunction with the Jordan Wings program, the commemorative sneaker is confirmed to be releasing in the midst of graduation season on May 14. The Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings"...
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Where to Buy the Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS Citrus 2021

With the warm months already here, the Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS “Citrus” is finally returning tomorrow to coincide with summer perfectly. Last offered in 2015 in women’s sizing, this 2021 retro will be a women’s-exclusive as well, and incorporating the OG makeup of white patent leather and mesh/nylon. Finally, the highlight citrus accents and translucent rubber outsole round out its clean design.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Olive Suede Covers The Nike Air Force 1 Low Pixel

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Pixel gets a new makeup for the spring season as the modified low top sneaker gets done in an “Olive Aura” colorway. The sneaker starts off by being covered in a light olive suede construction all over the upper with white cut out Swooshes seen on the side panels. More olive then hits the laces, tongue, and the inner liner with Arctic Punch seen on the branding that hits the tongue tags, insoles, and the heel tabs. A thick white rubber midsole with pixelated detailing finishes off the look on this Nike Air Force 1 Low Pixel that will be dropping soon for $100.
Nikekicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Mystic Teal

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 will be making its debut very soon. One colorway set to drop in June is the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Mystic Teal. Official images of this Nike Pegasus Trail 3 shows that it comes dressed in a Mystic Teal, Dark Smoke Grey, and Wild Berry color scheme. The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 will come constructed out of a mesh upper that helps improve airflow. The collar and tongue is reminiscent of the original Pegasus while design details include the Swoosh on the lateral with Nike’s trail logo on the medial. The sole comes equipped with React foam cushioning atop a rubber outsole with a shock wave pattern for bike tire-inspired styling.
Shoppingstraatosphere.com

A new Ambush x Nike Dunk High drops May 18

Ambush finally sheds light on global release date. Here’s what we know about the Ambush x Nike Dunk High Deep Royal drop in Singapore. Buy here: Ambushdesign.com | Nike SNKRS | End Launches. First retro collegiate colorway: The Ambush x Nike Dunk High Deep Royal is the first collegiate colorway...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Release Date: Air Jordan 1 Low OG Ghost Green

A Ghost Green iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be dropping in a couple of weeks. Equipped with a couple of details new to the model, here is an official look at the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Ghost Green . Done in a White, Ghost Green,...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Air Jordan 1 Low Is a Summer Essential

A slew of colorways are arriving on the Air Jordan 1 Low for spring/summer, and it’s now introduced in a bright yellow finish. Sporting a full leather construction, the base is draped in yellow, while University Gold is utilized for its overlays, Swooshes on the sides, and rubber outsole for a complementing touch. Additional yellow accents adorn the Wings logo on the heel, while a white midsole sandwiched in between the profile rounds out its design.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Buy the Air Jordan 13 Red Flint Right Here

With summer right around the corner, the standout Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” has finally made its debut, which is essentially a perfect pair for the warm months ahead. Compared to last year’s Air Jordan 13 “Flint,” the only distinct difference for this edition is bright red adorning its signature 3M quilted mesh uppers, inner lining, and branded markings.
Bicycleskicksonfire.com

Coming Soon: Nike Waffle Racer Crater Bleached Aqua

Another eye-catching option of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater is here for the spring season as we bring you official images of the new “Bleached Aqua” pair. The low cut model from Nike is made from at least 20% recycled materials and comes blanketed in a vibrant Bleached Aqua all over the nylon upper while Speed Yellow lands on the leather Swooshes, heel tabs, and the stitching by the toe. Additional details include a grey suede on the toe and heel, white on the laces, tongue, and inner liner, a light blue midsole with speckling, and a colorful Nike Grind rubber outsole. Look for this women’s colorway of the Nike Waffle Racer Crater to release in the near future for a price tag of $100.
Lifestylekicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Returns in a Tropical Twist Makeover

While Easter has officially passed, this Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort “Tropical Twist” would’ve been a perfect pair to coordinate with the annual religious holiday with its bold pastel-like color scheme. Overall, the model’s textile base draped in white and purple, while the purple hue is continued on to its suede overlays followed by pops of teal and lighter purple adorning the ankle portion. Finally, a foam-padded tongue, Zoom Air-branded tongue tags, and Zoom Air tooling rounds out the design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Air Max 95 GS Bordeaux Coming Soon

Official imagery of the Nike Air Max 95 GS “Bordeaux” have surfaced online as it’s suggested to be a kid’s-exclusive colorway of the popular runner. While adult sizes may be on the horizon as well, the model dons a pleasing combination with white for its mesh uppers, tongue, and laces, while the highlight Bordeaux and black hues are prominent across its paneled nubuck and leather overlays, as well as the eyelets. Finally, a white midsole and black rubber outsole tops off the design.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Tan Suedes And Corduroy Cover This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low

With talks about a Travis Scott and fragment Air Jordan 1 Low in the works and newly-surfaced images of a “Reversed Shattered Backboard”-reminiscent Air Jordan 1 Low OG, the low top proposition may be headed towards a renaissance after a long while in its higher counterpart’s shadow. Adding to a steadily growing roster of impressive colorways is a women’s exclusive that mixes suedes and corduroys in a tan-based color scheme.