Michael Jordan’s Brother Inspires This Jordan Series 01 Dear Larry
Seen yesterday in the “Barons” colorway, the all-new upcoming Jordan Series 01 is now showcased in a new “Dear Larry” colorway. The new model from Jordan Brand is part of their lifestyle division and comes constructed out of a mix of suede, corduroy, and mesh for a clean look. This colorway pays tribute to MJ’s older brother Larry and is highlighted by embroidered “Dear Larry” on the lateral side panels as well as on the tongue tags. White and grey dominate this colorway along with yellow and blue accents for a pop of color. More details on this pair include “Swing For The Fence” written on the right insole, and translucent gum rubber outsoles that read “There Was Never Any Doubt” and “It Went Down In The Backyard” text. Be on the lookout for this Jordan Series 01 “Dear Larry” to release in the coming weeks.www.kicksonfire.com