Health

Great Health Divide: Food Insecurity

WDBJ7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The patient to doctor ratio should be no more than 3,500 patients to one doctor; however, many counties have far fewer.

www.wdbj7.com
Advocacykjzz.org

More Older Adults Experiencing Food Insecurity, Not Applying For Food Stamps

More and more older Arizonans are struggling with food insecurity, but there’s new data from the Department of Economic Security showing that roughly 60% who are eligible for food stamps are not enrolled in the program. More than 100,000 older adults participated in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, in...
Food & DrinksSun-Journal

Generational food insecurity teaches about food waste

Our parents’ influence runs deep and long. As an adult, I realize my father’s perspective on life continues to influence me, even though I only knew him a short time before he passed. Through his World War ll love letters to my mom, I gleaned more of his true personality and experiences. Such experiences included food insecurity and hunger.
Fort Smith, ARBooneville Democrat

New reporter joining Times Record to focus on food insecurity

Food insecurity is a major issue in the Fort Smith region. Because of its importance, the Times Record will soon have a reporter to focus on it. Catherine Nolte, a 2021 honors graduate of John Brown University's communications department, will join our reporting staff on June 7 and work alongside reporters Max Bryan, Alex Gladden, and Ty Thompson, and photographer Jamie Mitchell.
Eminence, MOKFVS12

Great Health Divide: Rural communities in the Ozarks lack physicians

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - We dive deeper into the Bridging the Great Health Divide. There’s a nationwide shortage of doctors. In rural Ozark counties many call it a crisis. According to the data in some counties like Shannon, Carter and Iron, there’s only one physician in each county or one for every 6,000 people.
KidsPhys.org

Children explain their food insecurity woes

The cruel realities of childhood food insecurity bit hard during COVID-19, when hardships magnified existing problems for families feeling economic pressure. The impact of COVID-19 has led to widespread increases in global food insecurity. In Australia, Foodbank reports that charities have seen a significant increase in the frequency and demand for food relief, with overall demand up by an average of 47%. Foodbank says 13% of South Australians have experienced food insecurity in last 12 months.
HealthEurekAlert

Global food, hunger challenges projected to increase mortality, disability by 2050

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- A new study by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the USDA's Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) and RTI International (RTI) projects that global chronic and hidden hunger will increase the overall years of life lost due to premature mortality and years lived with disability, also known as disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), globally by over 30 million by 2050 relative to 2010. Expected impacts of climate change on the availability and access to nutritious food will exacerbate this change in DALYs by almost 10 percent.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Feed The Children Deepens Multi-Year Partnership With Americold To Fight Food Insecurity And Poverty In America

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, a leading international anti-hunger organization, is deepening its partnership with Americold, the global provider of choice for temperature-controlled infrastructure and supply chain solutions, to identify more ways to benefit nonprofits across the country by utilizing Americold's services, expertise and associates to help thousands of American families suffering from poverty and food insecurity.
Public HealthPhys.org

80% of U.S. adults have had serious hardship, financial insecurity during pandemic

To measure the serious hardships people have experienced over the course of the pandemic and the distribution of those experiences across the population of U.S. adults, the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research developed the Pandemic Misery Index, drawing on data from the Understanding Coronavirus in America Study, the only nationally representative survey continuously fielded since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

4-H students to raise chickens and learn about food insecurity

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in parts of Linn County were given life chickens to raise and learn about food insecurity. A partnership between HACAP, Iowa State Extension, and 4H helped the students learn how to raise a chicken to show at the Linn County Fair. The students could then bring the chicken back so they could be slaughtered and donated to HACAP to feed people in need. Students bought 88 chickens in total, which would mean about 770 meals. Those with HACAP said that wasn’t a lot of meals in the grand scheme of what their organizations does, but the partnership was an educational piece for the students ranging from elementary to high school.
Homelesserienewsnow.com

Food Insecurity Remains High in Our Region

Throughout the last year the Second Harvest Food Bank has helped more families than ever before who are struggling to feed their families and as things are slowly starting to open back up, is there still a need for food?. Second Harvest Food Banks, Director of Development Zachary Webb says...
EducationNewswise

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Reduces Food Insecurity in Local Community

Newswise — As residents throughout New Jersey have faced increased food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School community has increased its efforts to lend support and reduce barriers to essential resources and services. Shilpa Pai, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and co-director...
Charitiesmassachusettsnewswire.com

NJ-based Nonprofit, Move For Hunger, and Altair Global Renew Partnership to Fight Food Insecurity Across USA

RED BANK, N.J. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Altair Global, the largest independent, full-service, global mobility services company, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today their renewed partnership that will provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the country. Their support will help grow Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs.
Michigan Stateagdaily.com

Fighting food insecurity by building better beans

As climate change threatens global food security, researchers at Michigan State University are building better beans crucial to human nutrition by tapping into the genetics of the more heat-resistant tepary bean. The tepary bean (Phaseolus acutifolius A. Gray) is a sister of the common bean which includes kidney, pinto, and...
Public Healthkiwaradio.com

Feeding Iowans Task Force reveals pandemic’s impact on food insecurity

IARN — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg on Wednesday revealed food insecurity findings from the Feeding Iowans Task Force. During a press conference at the Food Bank of Iowa, Reynolds said the 34-page report from the task force shows the number of Iowans experiencing food insecurity jumped 51% during the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic.