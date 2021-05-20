King City’s historic Robert Stanton Theater undergoing upgrades

KING CITY — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Educational Exhibit is coming to Marina and King City on May 13 and 14. Sponsored by Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated and Wreaths Across America, the mobile unit will be at the Veteran’s Transition Center, 220 12th St., in Marina on Thursday and at Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City on Friday, both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event to learn, support and honor veterans and their families. The mobile unit will provide information about becoming involved with volunteering, donating and sharing to help place wreaths on the veterans’ graves, including an official ceremony this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the King City Cemetery. For more information, contact Kathy Imamura at 408-802-4437.