In the Sweet 16 round for the 11th time in team history, the Georgia Tech women’s tennis team will try to keep its season going Sunday. At the NCAA championships in Lake Nona, Fla., the No. 13 seed Yellow Jackets will face No. 4 seed UCLA in the round of 16. Tech advanced out of regional play last weekend with wins over Georgia Southern and North Florida. The winner faces the winner of Pepperdine-Michigan on Wednesday.