Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Luck Is My Name (L), 125A. Espinoza2-5-5Leobardo Rivera. 3Collusion Delusion (L), 125K. Frey3-2-3Felix Rondan. 4Four O'Five (L), 125L. Camacho-Flores8-5-4Terry Johnson. 5Triunfador (L), 120B. Pena1-3-3Jose Puentes. 6Hawk's Rising (L), 125K. Orozco7-7-5Gary Greiner. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med...

#Espinoza2#Jockeylast#Trujillo#Badilla#Miyadi#Rodriguezx#Martinezx#Xfrank Lucarelli#Stakes#Bold#Allowance#Labine Lrb#Maiden Special Weight#Equibase Company Llc#Gate#Entries#Baker 4red Dahlia#Frey6 5 4blaine Wright#Knight#Baker 6dee Gee
Horse Racing
Autism
Sports
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Entries, Sunday May 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1New Salute (L), 123F. Orduna-Rojas4-3-2Ruben Gomez5/2. 2My Treasure Lake (L), 123M. Arana6-5-3Jesus Nunez30/1. 3Love and Hold (L), 123W. Barnett5-2-4Silverio Martinez8/1. 4Political Loophole (L), 123J. Sanchez2-3-3Jesus Nunez7/2. 5Ballroom Hustler , 113C. Ortega8-4-4Steven Miyadi5/1. 6Thats What U Get (L), 123E. Rojas Fernandez3-5-2Brian Cunningham9/5. 7Bandslammer (L), 116D. Herrera6-x-xAngela...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Sunday May 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Hey Negrita (L), 120G. Lagunes4-4-4Claudie Godsey, Jr. 2Abbey's Snow White (L), 120A. Ramgeet9-5-3Lois Meals. 5Dewyalovemenow (L), 120C. Oliveros5-1-4Jay Bernardini. 6Opeongo (L), 120W. Ortiz2-5-3L. Cox. 7Solid as a Rock (L), 120.9-6-6Jody Caison. 8Bluegrass Candy , 119J. Leon1-5-1Burton Sipp. 9Riverside Walk (L), 120O. Mayta1-1-2Leland Hayes. 10Leading Indicator...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Entries, Sunday May 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Magicalmysterytour (L), 118F. Arrieta7-x-xBrian Williamson12/1. 2Hope and Dignity (L), 118S. Bridgmohan8-11-6Paul McGee2/1. 4Diamond State (L), 124G. Corrales4-7-3Timothy Hamm9/5. 5American Union (L), 124J. Leparoux3-x-xGlenn Wismer2/1. 6Seventy Eight (L), 118R. Bejarano5-11-2Billy Hardin12/1. 2nd-$29,400, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Entries, Sunday May 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Cr Wills Game (L), 126C. Benn8-x-xMichael Pittman8/1. 2Senator Saweet (L), 126C. Wainscott2-5-3Mario Loza2/1. 3Dash Past Them (L), 126L. Martinez8-6-2Ebert Munoz6/1. 4Last Song Last Dance , 126A. Samaniego6-8-6Robert Esqueda10/1. 5Cartels Cowgirl (L), 126O. Delgado4-4-5Kirt Clark5/1. 6Hocks On the Move (L), 126E. Navarrete, Jr.5-5-8Edward Hardy4/1. 7Dashin Wagon...
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 21

FIRST: A field of eight unraced 2-year-olds to start the Friday card. Sleep late. Disengage concluded work tab with half-mile bullet. Bali's Shade also shows training tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; dangerous. Achilles Heel debuts for streaking stable (Rob Atras); must consider. SECOND: Joqular should pack amplified wallop...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-4-Add

4th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.110, 1:13.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.660. Trainer: Chasey Pomier. Winner: B F, 3, by Guilt Trip-Midnight Chat. Scratched: Who Dat Grey. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. a-Anotherinthefire;118;5;5;4-1½;1-2;1-3;1-3½;D. Saenz;1.00. Seven Come Eleven;123;3;6;7-2½;5-3;4-3½;2-1¾;K. Smith;5.50. b-D'lady Fired Up;123;9;1;2-½;4-hd;2-hd;3-1½;T. Ledet;3.20.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Sconsin Headlines Field for Saturday’s G3 Winning Colors at Churchill Downs

(Sconsin / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Lloyd Madison Farms’ Grade II winner Sconsin along with Frank Fletcher Racing Operations’ seven-time winnerFrank’s Rockette top a compact field of six filly and mare sprinters that entered Saturday’s $150,000 Winning Colors (G3) at Churchill Downs. The Winning Colors, run at six furlongs,...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Sconsin Wheels Back To Face Short Field In Winning Colors

Lloyd Madison Farms' Grade 2 winner Sconsin along with Frank Fletcher Racing Operations' seven-time winner Frank's Rockette top a compact field of six filly and mare sprinters that entered Saturday's $150,000 Winning Colors (Grade 3) at Churchill Downs. The Winning Colors, run at six furlongs, is the featured event Saturday...
Sportstwinspires.com

Keeler Johnson's picks and plays for May 20

Handicapper J. Keeler Johnson shares his picks and plays for Thursday, May 20 at Belmont Park, Churchill Downs, and Lone Star Park, along with a ~$10 play for Churchill’s $60,814 Derby City Pick 6 carryover. Today’s special offers from TwinSpires include:. Midweek Bet Back: Receive refunds on win bets (up...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Dalika Leads 10-Horse Field in Keertana

Bal Mar Equine's multiple stakes winner Dalika leads a field of 10 fillies and mares that were entered in the May 22, $110,000 Keertana Overnight Stakes, run at 1 1/2 miles on the Matt Winn Turf Course at Churchill Downs. Trained by Al Stall Jr., Dalika has six victories in...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks For Friday 5/21/21

It's a great time to dive into horse racing, and FanDuel Racing gives you the chance to do just that. Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using our projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets. As always, check for scratches...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Honeymoon Preview: Going Global, Madone Make for Excitement

ARCADIA, CA – Trainers Phil D’Amato’s Going Global and Simon Callaghan’s Madone – each undefeated in California – make for an exciting matchup in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. The Honeymoon is a 1 1/8-mile turf route restricted to 3-year-old fillies. This year’s edition is the...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Asmussen Takes Preakness Bonus

Steve Asmussen claimed the top prize of $50,000 for the third time in five years in the Maryland Jockey Club's $100,000 trainer bonus offered to horsemen for their participation in stakes races over Preakness weekend, May 14-15, at Pimlico Race Course. The Hall of Famer edged defending champion Mike Maker.
Sportspaulickreport.com

Distaffers Ce Ce, As Time Goes By Square Off In Santa Maria Stakes

A two-time Grade 1 stakes winner at age four and fresh off a sensational classified allowance win, Bo Hirsch's homebred Ce Ce and lights-out Grade 2winner As Time Goes By headline Saturday's Grade 2, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita. For fillies and mares three and up, the Santa Maria has attracted a field of five at a mile and one sixteenth.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Charles Town-4-Add

4th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.520, 47.460, 1:13.570, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.330. Trainer: Mark Shanley. Winner: B M, 5, by Capo Bastone-Wild in Manila. Scratched: Esther's Fortune. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Azzurra;124;8;7;6-3;5-5;2-3;1-1½;D. Araujo;6.50. My Lovely Girl;110;2;2;2-3½;1-hd;1-1;2-1¼;A. Nunez;3.60. Dazzle Me;122;5;8;7-3½;6-3½;3-½;3-5¼;R. Maldonado;35.40.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Can West Coast horses sweep the 2021 Triple Crown?

There will be no conventional Triple Crown winner in 2021 after Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby and then Rombauer was victorious in the Preakness. However, those two wins have set the table for a possible sweep of the series if another West Coast based 3-year-old can win the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes on June 5.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 1 (MSW) at TDN on 5/20/21

B:Joseph Anthony Pickerrell (OH) Sire: Midshipman , Chestnut, 2006. Lifetime: 245 yearlings sold, median $25,000. Broodmare Sire: Ready's Image , Dark Bay or Brown, 2005. B:Ronald J. Paolucci (OH) O:Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry. Margin:4¼. TrueNicks: B+. Sire: Global Power , Bay, 2008. Broodmare Sire: Street Boss ,...
SportsRedlands Daily Facts

Bob Baffert and Flavien Prat among hot horse racing topics

It’s been a while since we checked in with the Answer Man, so let’s open those emails and touch on some of the hot topics within the horse racing industry:. Now that Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association have, at least temporarily, barred Bob Baffert from stabling and entering any horses at their tracks, will Santa Anita soon follow suit?