In the second installment of Open Minded, Vogue’s new video series addressing anxiety and mental health, Kendall Jenner talks about the addictive nature of social media and how it has come to impact her connection to reality. “I find the more I'm looking at a screen, the more detached I feel to my own body or to, like, what's happening right in front of me.” Despite being aware of the unhealthy pull of nonstop scrolling, likes, and comments, the model, like many of us, admits she has a hard time logging off.