Innovation Center @ Brentwood Master Plan moving forward
Brentwood leaders continue to craft a plan intended to turn a swath of northwest property into one of the county’s key employment generators. The area — over 430 acres surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east — is envisioned as a future next-generation business park that serves as a jobs-generating office and a research and technology-based employment center.www.thepress.net