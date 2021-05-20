Equity futures flat after Wall Street rebound date

newsbreak-logo
Equity futures flat after Wall Street rebound

By kimnewton
texasnewstoday.com
 1 day ago

Equity futures were flat in overnight trading after a major average rebounded from Thursday's three-day losing streak driven by tech stocks. 6 points have been added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures. S & P500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly higher. Futures continued on Wall Street's...

texasnewstoday.com
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

On Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Fades Early Gain, But Boeing Stock Jumps 3% On 737 Max Plans

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held a modest gain in afternoon trading Friday, but sellers came into the Nasdaq composite when the index tried to move above its 50-day moving average. Top gainers in the Dow Jones today included Boeing (BA). Shares jumped 3% on news the company is in discussions to raise 737 Max production.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Trades Higher as Economic Indicators Improve, Earnings Strong

Investing.com -- Markets improved for a second day as better-than-expected indicators and good earnings improved sentiment. The Manufacturing PMI for May came in stronger that the forecast at 61.5 versus the expected 60.5. Yesterday's jobless claims were the lowest since the pandemic hit. The Dow Jones was up 218 points,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, with S&P 500 erasing weekly loss

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with the S&P 500 turning higher for the week as inflation-inspired jitters appeared to subside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157 points, or 0.5%, at 34,241, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,179. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to trade at 13,606. The lift put the S&P 500 up 0.1% for the week, while the Dow remained on track for a 0.4% weekly loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up solidly for the week, up 1.3%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney And Chevron Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

The market was mixed Friday as stocks continue to rebound following weakness earlier in the week. U.S. indices were trading lower earlier this week amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have also weighed on investor sentiment recently.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

US stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (May 22): Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc. Boeing jumped 3.1%...
StocksDetroit News

US stocks stall as benchmark S&P 500 heads for weekly loss

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 103 points, or 0.3%, to 34,188 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.4% loss this week.
StocksEnid News and Eagle

Stocks open higher on Wall Street after 3 days of losses

Stocks were moderately higher on Thursday morning trading, putting the market on pace to break a three-day losing streak. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway. The S&P 500 index was up 0.6%...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Technology stocks lead Wall Street advance Nasdaq gains 236 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets joined a global rally on Thursday, with all the major indices closing solidly higher. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell to 444,000, a new low since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the labor market early last year, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow gains 124 points, Nasdaq, S&P slip

U.S. equity markets finished mixed, ending a volatile trading week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 124 points, or 0.37%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08% and 0.48%, respectively. Another warning from China on Bitcoin took some of the wind out of technology stocks. Ticker Security...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Gets a Lift From Boeing, Energy Stocks

It was a relatively quiet end to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.4% at 34,207) managing a modest gain via a bounce in the energy sector. "With global transportation demand set to recover sequentially, the upcoming new Iran nuclear deal could be the...
StocksFrankfort Times

Asian shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday as Japan reported strong trade data signaling a recovery in demand from the pandemic. Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies steadied.
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Dow Jones reverses prior session's losses amid tech rebound

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday amid a rebound in tech shares. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.55% at 34,084.15, while the S&P 500 was 1.06% firmer at 4,159.12 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.77% stronger at 13,535.74.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound on trade data, Wall Street tech rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against the U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while upbeat exports data lifted investor sentiment and eased concerns about cryptocurrencies. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.83 points, or 0.79%, at 3,187.11, by 0129 GMT, rebounding from a 0.34% decline in the previous session. ** The benchmark index is set to close the week higher with a gain of more than 1% so far. ** Among technology heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.14% and 1.63%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao added 2.28% and 4.85%, respectively. ** Lifting investor appetite for riskier assets was data that showed South Korean exports had surged 53.3% on-year during the first 20 days of May, helped by strong chip and car sales and higher demand from China and the United States. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 106.7 billion won ($94.68 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,132.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 111.05. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.101%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.123%. ($1 = 1,126.9100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)