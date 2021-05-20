Softball: No. 7 Colts Neck stays unbeaten with win over No. 15 Matawan

It was a wild week in girls lacrosse, with plenty of upsets, shootouts, wild endings and incredible individual performances. Samantha Moleti, Westwood, Sr. Westwood has been a dominant force in the American Conference this season, going undefeated against conference opponents with dominant results. Moleti has been an integral part of that, putting up incredible numbers so far this year. The senior is a point away from topping 100 for the first time in her career, and has 71 goals, 28 assists, 64 ground balls, 73 draw controls and 42 forced turnovers. This past week she scored eight goals, and had an assist, eight ground balls and 11 draw controls. That includes scoring more than half of Westwood’s goals in a Bergen County Tournament quarterfinal loss to IHA.