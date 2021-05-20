newsbreak-logo
Colts Neck, NJ

Softball: No. 7 Colts Neck stays unbeaten with win over No. 15 Matawan

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Ava Metzger went 2-for-3 with a double to help pace Colts Neck, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Matawan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Aberdeen. On Tuesday, Colts Neck shut out Matawan 10-0 in five innings behind a no-hitter from Metzger.

