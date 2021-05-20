newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Social Media Praise Wendy Williams For Sharing Rare Photo Of Her Chronic Foot Condition

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams sparked a conversation via social media about lymphedema awareness. Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in your legs or arms, and occurs when lymph, a fluid that has white blood cells to battle germs, is collected in soft body tissues. Wendy William’s bravely shared a picture of her condition via her Instagram. She captions the photo, “my Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable.”

Wendy Williams
