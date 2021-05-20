newsbreak-logo
Climate action in Knoxville: Mayor’s Climate Council and City budget

By Brady Watson
cleanenergy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the Knoxville Mayor’s Climate Council held its penultimate meeting to discuss an updated City Sustainability work plan, and Knoxville City Council passed the City budget with climate provisions. The Knoxville Mayor’s Climate Council met on Monday, May 17th, after several months of gathering input from the community and...

cleanenergy.org
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

MTSU Board of Trustees to hold May 25th Committee Meetings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings on Tuesday, May 25. All committee meetings are open to the public. However, due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing requirements in line with current public health guidelines for indoor gatherings, public access to the meeting will only be available via livestream.
Knox County, TNknoxfocus.com

Larsen Jay Kicks Off Re-election Campaign

Larsen Jay, chairman of the Knox County Commission, kicked off his re-election campaign to serve once again as commissioner-at-large. Knox County has two commission seats elected countywide, while the other members are elected by district. Jay hosted festivities at Lakeshore Park and drew a big crowd for an old-fashioned lunch...
Knoxville, TNutdailybeacon.com

Growing South Knoxville area plans for more developments, projects in near future

South Knoxville will have several new developments and projects to begin over the next year. Two developments will start on Waterfront Drive. The Waterfront streetscape project will create new sidewalks and parking spaces, making it more connected to other South Knoxville areas. The South Banks project will create new apartment buildings along Suttree Landing Park. These projects will last about nine months.
Knox County, TNnewstalk987.com

Knox County Putting 84 Surplus Parcels of Land with Delinquent Property Taxes Up For Auction

Knox County has put 84 surplus parcels of land up for auction as part of its annual delinquent tax property sale. Those interested in pre-bidding online can do so through 4 p.m. May 24 at https://powellauction.com/auctions/real-estate/knox-county-surplus-delinquent-tax-property-online-bidding/. Most of the properties are residential parcels inside the city limits and many are...
Knoxville, TNinsideofknoxville.com

Mayor Kincannon Discusses Downtown

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance invited Mayor Kincannon to address downtown residents via Zoom at their quarterly resident’s meeting. For about an hour she answered questions and shared thoughts about the state and future of downtown. She was joined by Rick Emmett, Captain Don Jones from the KPD, and Eric Vreeland Deputy Director of Communications for the City of Knoxville. The meeting was moderated by Michelle Hummel.
Knoxville, TNtennesseestar.com

Knoxville to Fund Up to $25,000 for COVID-19 Memorial Mural

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon pledged up to $25,000 for a mural dedicated to memorializing COVID-19 deaths. The mural will be a permanent memorial for over 600 Knox County residents who reportedly died from COVID-19. The commissioned artist, Kelsey Montague, is best known for “What Lifts You” – the popularized angel wings mural located in the Nashville Gulch.
Farragut, TNfarragutpress.com

farragutpress

Family’s ‘dream come true’ at Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza. Town of Farragut, state and Knox County officials joined Farragut residents and family of the late Ralph McGill as they dedicated Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza Friday evening, May 7. “We dedicate this to a great man, great mayor, Ralph McGill,” Town...
Knox County, TNknoxfocus.com

KCHD’s Service Spotlight: Substance Misuse Response Work

This week’s spotlight highlights KCHD’s All4Knox and Harm Reduction Teams. Substance misuse in Knox County continues to be an issue of great importance, impacting those who live, work and travel to the area. KCHD’s substance misuse prevention work is focused in two areas: All4Knox and harm reduction. During the pandemic,...
Knox County, TNbrianhornback.com

Gina Oster Sworn In to Second Term

Gina Oster was sworn in today to her second term on the Knox County Merit System Council for Knox Sheriff’s Employees. She took the Oath of Office from Chancellor Chris Heagerty in his Chamber. Watch the oath here or below.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Town Hall East Hosts Annual Educational Roundtable

Town Hall East is hosting its Annual Educational Roundtable via Zoom on Monday, May 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. The purpose of the Roundtable is to invite local schools to present their activities, accomplishments, and needs. After introductions of the schools by Knox County Schools Board of Education member Evetty Satterfield, the program will feature presentations from five East Knoxville schools: Sunnyview Primary, Chilhowee Intermediate, Sarah Moore Greene Magnet, Holston Middle, and Vine Middle.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Kincannon caves in to her far left base

City Mayor Indya Kincannon has caved in to the ultimatum of the radical leftists who have demanded school security officers be withdrawn from our school campuses. Kincannon sent a letter to Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Sheriff Tom Spangler, Board of Education Chair Susan Horn and District Attorney General Charme Allen. East Knox County school board member Mike McMillan described Kincannon’s letter as “full of leftist virtue signaling” but acknowledged the end result was 16 Knoxville Police Department officers would be withdrawn from school campuses. The problem is Sheriff Tom Spangler doesn’t have 16 new recruits at the present time to make up the difference. Being the passionate lawman he is, I know Sheriff Spangler will work things out to protect the school children inside the city limits, but it will stretch things thin in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. You see, words and actions really do have consequences and there is one thing NO public official can conjure up at will and that would be men and women wanting to become law enforcement officers. Those folks cannot be pulled out of thin air. It’s not that Indya doesn’t have the money – – – her new budget is larded with $50 million in new spending on welfare state goodies to appease the left. The city council incumbents are running around swooning over what a wonderful budget it is for Knoxville. Those candidates opposing the incumbent council-people would be wise to decry the actions of Kincannon and pledge they will vote to keep the City of Knoxville in the Memorandum of Agreement between the school system and the KPD.
Knox County, TNbrianhornback.com

YUGE crowd at Concord Farragut Republican Club Last Night

Last night there was a YUGE crowd at Concord Farragut Republican Club. Jeannie and Wayne Sellars told me afterwards this is third month in a row that they have had a packed crowd. Speaker last night was Larsen Jay, Knox County Commissioner talking (here or below) about the proposed County...