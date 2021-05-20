Climate action in Knoxville: Mayor’s Climate Council and City budget

City Mayor Indya Kincannon has caved in to the ultimatum of the radical leftists who have demanded school security officers be withdrawn from our school campuses. Kincannon sent a letter to Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Sheriff Tom Spangler, Board of Education Chair Susan Horn and District Attorney General Charme Allen. East Knox County school board member Mike McMillan described Kincannon’s letter as “full of leftist virtue signaling” but acknowledged the end result was 16 Knoxville Police Department officers would be withdrawn from school campuses. The problem is Sheriff Tom Spangler doesn’t have 16 new recruits at the present time to make up the difference. Being the passionate lawman he is, I know Sheriff Spangler will work things out to protect the school children inside the city limits, but it will stretch things thin in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. You see, words and actions really do have consequences and there is one thing NO public official can conjure up at will and that would be men and women wanting to become law enforcement officers. Those folks cannot be pulled out of thin air. It’s not that Indya doesn’t have the money – – – her new budget is larded with $50 million in new spending on welfare state goodies to appease the left. The city council incumbents are running around swooning over what a wonderful budget it is for Knoxville. Those candidates opposing the incumbent council-people would be wise to decry the actions of Kincannon and pledge they will vote to keep the City of Knoxville in the Memorandum of Agreement between the school system and the KPD.