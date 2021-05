POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has continued to expand its inclusion efforts to help provide for guests of all ages and abilities. “There is a lot of great work taking place at the Columbus Zoo that benefits wildlife across the globe and in our own backyard. To make a difference for wildlife, however, we also recognize — and value — the importance of people,” said Jerry Borin, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Interim President/CEO. “We take our mission to lead and inspire by connecting people and wildlife very seriously because we know it’s these connections that truly make a difference.”