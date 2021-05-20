Snap's New Spectacles Let You See the World Through AR Lenses

Thanks to smartphones, more people have access to cameras than ever before, and smartphone cameras have never been better. In fact, they’ve improved so much that even discerning photographers have grown more comfortable using them in place of their professional camera gear (in certain situations). In Creative Photography 101, for example, Pye Jirsa uses an iPhone to capture and edit all of the images featured in the workshop. With this advancement in smartphone camera tech, we’ve also seen improved third party lenses. As great as smartphone cameras have become, they still lack the range of application you get with professional cameras and interchangeable lenses. These third party lenses help level the playing field a bit. Our goal here today is to introduce you to some of the best lenses for smartphones and help you find the best lens for your needs. Let’s get to it!