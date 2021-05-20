newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Snap's New Spectacles Let You See the World Through AR Lenses

By Luke Dormehl
makeuseof.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap has unveiled its fourth-gen Spectacles, the wearable video and photo-taking devices the company has been releasing at regular intervals since 2016. Unlike the previous iterations, however, the new Spectacles boast a secret weapon: Augmented reality (AR). Shown off at its annual Partner Summit event, the 2021 Spectacles are kitted...

www.makeuseof.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectacles#Ebooks#Innovation#Wearable Cameras#Augmented Reality#Video Cameras#Wearable Tech#Digital Cameras#Connected Lenses#Ar Elements#Ar Experiences#Snap Launches#Snap Creators#Wearers#Eyes#Brightness#Surface Tracking#Touchpad Controls#Stereo Speakers#Reality Art Installations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Behind Viral VideosDIY Photography

This DIY YouTube studio-in-a-box lets you film anywhere instantly

For some, the prospect of setting up a bunch of tripods, stands, equipment and wiring it all together is just too much of a pain to want to deal with when you want to shoot a 5-minute video. It’s what puts a lot of people off wanting to even try starting to make YouTube content. Or at least, it stops them posting as often.
Cell Phonesslrlounge.com

What Are The Best Lenses for Smartphones?

Thanks to smartphones, more people have access to cameras than ever before, and smartphone cameras have never been better. In fact, they’ve improved so much that even discerning photographers have grown more comfortable using them in place of their professional camera gear (in certain situations). In Creative Photography 101, for example, Pye Jirsa uses an iPhone to capture and edit all of the images featured in the workshop. With this advancement in smartphone camera tech, we’ve also seen improved third party lenses. As great as smartphone cameras have become, they still lack the range of application you get with professional cameras and interchangeable lenses. These third party lenses help level the playing field a bit. Our goal here today is to introduce you to some of the best lenses for smartphones and help you find the best lens for your needs. Let’s get to it!
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

New Oculus Quest Update Lets You Cast & See Yourself In VR With Live Overlay

Just a month after releasing its v28 update, Oculus recently announced another update that will roll out to users soon. v28 previously introduced Air Link, 120Hz refresh rate, and keyboard & desk tracking, but the company isn’t going to stop there. Pumping the headset with full of features, v29 will bring live video overlay feature to casting, a file browser, phone notifications in VR, and more to both Quest 1 and Quest 2.
Beauty & Fashionpetapixel.com

Snap Launches Ambitious New AR Spectacles with Improved Camera Tech

Confirming a report from early March, Snap has officially announced its ambitious next-generation augmented reality (AR) Spectacles. They sound incredibly ambitous, but they also aren’t for sale. The new, lightweight display glasses are made for creators and enables them to overlay what are called “Lenses” directly onto the world through...
ElectronicsGreenwichTime

Snap Unveils Its First Augmented-Reality Smart Glasses

Snap is taking a new crack at smart glasses — after a disappointing uptake of its first attempts — announcing the next generation of Spectacles, marking the company’s first pair of display glasses designed for augmented reality. The new Spectacles are not currently available to buy. CEO Evan Spiegel, announcing...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Hands On: Wristcam, an Apple Watch band with dual cameras

For those hoping to ditch their iPhone entirely, the Wristcam is a unique product, offering dual wearable cameras worn on the wrist that connect to the Apple Watch. AppleInsider takes a first look at the new accessory and how it integrates into the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Wristcam was...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Introduces The Next Generation Of Spectacles

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Reporttoday unveiled the next generation of Spectacles, Snap's first pair of display glasses designed for creators to overlay their Lenses directly onto the world. Spectacles are the next step in Snap's journey to reinvent the camera. Over time, Snap's innovations across camera hardware and software...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Snapchat Debuts All-New Spectacles with Integrated Augmented Reality Technology

Unlike its predecessors, the all-new Snapchat Spectacles aren’t focusing on video, but rather augmented reality, which lets creators reimagine the way they communicate, live, as well as explore the world together through experiences built in Lens Studio. Featuring dual 3D waveguide displays and a 26.3° field of view overlay Lenses, all powered by the company’s new Snap Spatial Engine that leverages six degrees of freedom with hand / marker / surface tracking. Read more for two videos, including the full reveal, and additional information.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Concept imagines a whole new approach to the iPhone notch

We’re expecting a smaller iPhone notch this year, but a designer has put together a concept with a whole new approach to the notch. Instead of a center notch to accommodate things like the front-facing camera and Face ID tech, designer Antonio De Rosa imagines lifting the front-facing tech above the display with a funky offset design …
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) Review

The best DIY smart alarm system, the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) improves on the original. When it launched a couple of years ago, the Ring Alarm soon became my favourite DIY smart alarm system. Today, there’s the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation), which maintains the title of best DIY alarm system, adding in better sensors, a neater control panel and an outdoor siren.
Electronicsreality.news

AR Snapshots These Snapchat AR Lenses Let You Use Your Entire Body to Create Visual Masterpieces

Snapchat's first foray into augmented reality started with the selfie camera and face-tracking technology, with the app's AR capabilities expanding from there. More recently, Snapchat creators have gained full-body tracking via Lens Studio, which begat virtual costumes such as Iron Man and Darth Vader. Snapchat's AR superstar dancing hot dog has even joined the full-body costume party.
ElectronicsGizmodo

Snap Announces Spectacles 4.0 With Built-In AR Displays That Aren't for Sale

Snap continues to forge ahead with its line of techy camera glasses despite previous generations largely proving unprofitable and/or unpopular. But hey, fourth time’s the charm, right? On Thursday, Snap announced its newest Spectacles smart glasses with built-in AR displays, but don’t expect to get your hands on them anytime soon—they’re not for sale.
Electronicsreality.news

Snap Spectacles Finally Evolve into Full AR Smartglasses with Standalone Immersive Superpowers

The biggest win in the race for consumer augmented reality smartglasses to date belongs not to Apple, Facebook, or Google, but Snapchat's parent company, Snap. In an Apple-style "one more thing" during the Snap Partner Summit keynote on Thursday, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed the next generation of Spectacles, which have finally evolved into standalone smartglasses capable of displaying AR content.