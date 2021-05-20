newsbreak-logo
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised NY governor on response to sexual harassment allegations, report says

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — CNN star Chris Cuomo gave his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo advice on how to handle bombshell sexual harassment allegations, according to a published report. The younger Cuomo participated in conference calls with the governor and senior members of his staff, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing anonymous people familiar with the conversations.

EDITORIAL: Cuomo’s ‘tampering’ questions judgment

Journalists and pundits have to play by the same rules as everyone else. Otherwise, they’ll lapse into an ethical breach from which they may never recover. That’s why it’s disappointing to learn that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in phone discussions with employees of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations against the latter. A question comes to mind: “How could he be so stupid?” Most journalists – and informants, for that matter – understand if more than two people are privy to a conversation, it’s likely one will let the cat out of the bag.
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
Maskhole! Chris Cuomo wears face covering alone in convertible

If only he played it this safe with his journalism ethics …. Fully vaccinated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has taken mask-wearing to absurd heights — covering his face as he cruised alone in a convertible with the top down amid the latest scandal to hit his family. Photos show the...
Primetimer

Meghan McCain Drags 'Sanctimonious Fool' Chris Cuomo: I Talk About Family On-Air 'Because I'm Not a Snowflake'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo may have apologized for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his sexual misconduct scandal, but Meghan McCain ain't buying it. On Friday morning, The View co-host dragged Cuomo for refusing to discuss the allegations on CNN, as he's paid to discuss the news, whether it affects his family or not. "If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on The View because I'm not a snowflake," said McCain. "This is the job we signed up for. If you can't hack it, you should do something else."
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."
Opinion: Chris Cuomo’s ‘Prime Time’ is over

Right now, Chris Cuomo seems to be the face of CNN. However, this visibility comes with a price; his ethical missteps are on the national stage, and they cannot be ignored. When Chris started working for CNN in 2013, the network banned him from reporting on his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This ban was based upon the idea that journalists should avoid conflicts of interest, outlined in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics. However, in March 2020, Chris tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine at home. In order to boost ratings during a time when the nation faced the possibility of a pandemic, CNN lifted the ban they created seven years prior and allowed Chris to interview Andrew. Throughout the interview, the two brothers playfully bickered with each other and cracked jokes, much to the delight of CNN viewers. In fact, the segment was so popular that the network didn’t reinstate the aforementioned ban until Feb. 2021, allowing more interviews between the Cuomo brothers to take place.
Chris Cuomo proves that nothing will get you fired from CNN if you’re liberal

If there’s an ethics watchdog at CNN, he must be as dead as Old Yeller. If there’s a referee making sure CNN employees play by the rules, his vision is about as reliable as Oedipus’s. We know that CNN is capable of firing conservatives, since they axed commentator Jeffrey Lord for making a joke suggesting his opponents were Nazis. But if you’re a Democrat, is there any level of ethical transgression that might cost you a gig at CNN?
Forbes

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Apologizes: ‘I Love My Brother...And I Love My Job’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo opened Cuomo Prime Time Thursday night with an apology, telling viewers he was sorry for having put CNN and his colleagues in an awkward position by advising his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who remains embroiled in a scandal involving women accusing him of making inappropriate comments or unwanted touching during private meetings. “I love my brother, I love my family, and I love my job,” he said.