Stocks started the Friday trading session on an upbeat note, bolstered by record-setting manufacturing data and yet another potential rebound for beaten-down tech. While the Dow maintained most of these gains, settling with a 123-point pop -- the Nasdaq dipped back below breakeven sometime in the early afternoon, and the S&P 500 turned red just before the closing bell. The tech-heavy index is the only one of the three to log a weekly win, snapping a four-week slump. The S&P 500 and Dow, on the other hand, both fell for the second week in a row. Meanwhile, bitcoin is getting bruised yet again, as many global leaders promise to crack down on cryptocurrency regulation.