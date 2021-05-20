Bend-La Pine Schools’ Brian Hanson named OSEA’s Employee of the Year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a surprise award ceremony Thursday, Brian Hanson, Bend-La Pine Schools Outside Services Crew member and president of the local classified association, learned that he was chosen as the Oregon School Employees Association’s Employee of the Year.

“We are excited to honor Brian today and celebrate both his contributions as a dedicated staff member and as a leader for the classified association,” said Lora Nordquist, interim superintendent. “I have worked closely with Brian and appreciate his great leadership and commitment to all employees within the classified association. He’s a great listener and a team player.”

OSEA represents over 22,000 school employees in Oregon and this is the highest honor given by the association each year.

Hanson has worked for 11 years for Bend-La Pine Schools, first as an educational assistant in special education and for the past six years in Outside Services. His role on the Outside Services Crew is a diverse one: He mows, weeds, works on construction projects, pours concrete, plows snow, fertilizes the grounds and does whatever is assigned to him.

Wes Martin, Outside Services manager, says he knows if Hanson is on the job, the task will get done and get done well.

“From removing snow from parking lots at 3 a.m. in the winter to helping mow our more than 250 acres of grass in the summer, we know we can always count on Brian,” said Martin. “He’s attentive and always willing to step up.”

And stepping up is just what Hanson did during this past year, when the pandemic brought big changes both to his job assignments and to his role with the association.

Debbie Christian, vice president of the local chapter, said Brian had just been elected president of the chapter when the pandemic hit and changed so much. “Brian took the lead and accepted the challenges brought on by COVID-19 like a BOSS ... and he hasn’t stopped yet!”

She said Brian works tirelessly to ensure all classified staff members are served. This is a diverse staff group with wide-ranging needs that include nutrition services, office staff, maintenance, custodial, bus drivers, educational assistants, information technology workers and more.

This is the third time a Bend-La Pine Schools employee has received the OSEA’s Employee of the Year honor.

The post Bend-La Pine Schools’ Brian Hanson named OSEA’s Employee of the Year appeared first on KTVZ .