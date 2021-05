The executive branch of the federal government, including the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), is appealing, to a federal appeals court, a Columbus federal court ruling that prohibits their respective agencies from issuing new permits to drill on oil and gas leases in Ohio’s Wayne National Forest (WNF). Talk about mixed signals! We thought old Joe had shut down and wants to keep shut down all drilling on federal land, which includes WNF (see How Biden’s Drilling Ban on Federal Lands Affects the M-U). Now Biden’s own USFS and BLM are suing to allow it!