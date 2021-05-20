newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo. * Until this evening. * At 3:42 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland areas along the river flood.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Quenemo, KS
City
Garnett, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Franklin, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
City
Lane, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Counties#Osage#Flood Stage#Flooding#Kansas Pottawatomie Creek#Anderson County#Cygnes#Severity#Target Area#Moderate Certainty#Lowland Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR OSAGE COUNTY A new flood advisory has been issued for Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 3:00pm, while the threat for flooding has lessened in Osage County.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN ANDERSON...SOUTHERN OSAGE AND NORTHEASTERN COFFEY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Melvern Lake to 4 miles south of Harris. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Garnett, Lyndon, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Olivet, Beto Junction, Harris, Pomona Lake and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 154 and 181.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1045 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Osage City, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City and Lyndon.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.