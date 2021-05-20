newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Hillsborough, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte, Inland Citrus by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota Critical relative humidity, elevated easterly winds, and high ERC values will result in an elevated fire danger Friday .Gusty easterly winds expected tomorrow. Meanwhile, dry conditions across the area coupled with low afternoon humidity will combine to create an increased fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR...GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND HIGH ERC VALUES. * AFFECTED AREA...DeSoto...Coastal Hillsborough...Inland Citrus...Inland Hernando...Inland Pasco...Inland Hillsborough...Inland Manatee...Inland Sarasota...Inland Charlotte...Inland Lee. * WIND...East winds sustained around 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...Around 35 percent. * ERC...33-39. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Charlotte County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Babcock Webb Wma, or 15 miles north of Fort Myers, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lehigh Acres, Olga, Buckingham, Alva, Fort Myers Shores and North Fort Myers.
Charlotte County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Use caution: High wildfire risk on Saturday

The Florida Forest Service is listing Lee County in the “very high” wildfire danger index level on Saturday, as a combination of stronger winds, generally dry soil, and lower humidity levels increases the risk of fires in the area. Charlotte County is listed as having a high risk of wildfires...
Lee County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Early showers, the clearing tonight

NBC2 FIRE ALERT in effect for Saturday due to a high fire danger index in Lee County. A few downpours are possible around sunset for the coastal spots before skies clear and temperatures drop for Saturday morning. Our push of lower humidity will help to usher in some much welcomed...
Lee County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Red tide alerts issued for most of Lee County’s coastline

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Red tide blooms were reported along a majority of Lee County’s coastline Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Health is Lee County said the red tide blooms were reported near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park, and Bonita Springs Beach Park. Multiple health alerts have been issued for those areas.