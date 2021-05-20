newsbreak-logo
Hardee County, FL

Red Flag Warning issued for Hardee, Highlands, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hardee; Highlands; Polk Critical relative humidity, elevated easterly winds, and high ERC values will result in an elevated fire danger Friday .Gusty easterly winds expected tomorrow. Meanwhile, dry conditions across the area coupled with low afternoon humidity will combine to create an increased fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND HIGH ERC VALUES. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Polk...Hardee...Highlands. * WIND...East winds sustained around 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...Around 35 percent. * ERC...33-39. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
