The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, Inc. (NBCC), recently awarded a 2020–2021 Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) training award to Dr. Karen D. Cathey of Clinton. The goal of this scholarship, provided through funding from the Center for Credentialing and Education (CCE), is to increase the reach and professional development of counselors throughout the nation. Dr. Cathey will receive $500 to support her attainment of the BC-TMH Provider credential.