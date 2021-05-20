newsbreak-logo
Only 15 people out of 58,000 tested Covid positive after passport trials at events like FA Cup final and Brit Awards

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ONLY 15 people out of 58,000 tested positive for Covid after trials at large events such as the FA Cup final and the Brit Awards.

The Government-run trials to test whether venues can safely reopen this summer saw nine different events with live crowds - including a post-lockdown rave at a Liverpool warehouse.

🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09imra_0a6CWwck00
A total of 21,000 supporters were able to attend the FA Cup final last weekend Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekTMp_0a6CWwck00
There have been nine different events with live crowds as part of the Government-run trials Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjFQM_0a6CWwck00
Thousands of clubbers attended a post-lockdown rave at Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Out of the 58,000 people who attended the events, such as the World Snooker Championship, just 15 positive Covid cases have so far been recorded, sources told the Telegraph.

It's understood some tested positive before the event, meaning they couldn't attend, while some returned a positive test afterwards.

And further positive tests could emerge from the most recent events - such as the FA Cup final last weekend.

But the low rate of infection during the Events Research Programme has boosted hopes that large-scale events can be given the green light.

A final report making recommendations is set to be handed to Boris Johnson within days.

The main finding will be that large events can take place safely if mitigation measures, such as testing and improved ventilation, are used, according to the Telegraph.

A source told the newspaper that the study was "the most authoritative in the world" about how large events can safely be reopened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZed5_0a6CWwck00
Nightlife promoter Circus hosted The First Dance in Liverpool where revellers did not have to wear masks Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfEQS_0a6CWwck00
Leicester City fans celebrate with James Maddison at the FA Cup final Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epXZM_0a6CWwck00
Scientists have been looking to see whether crowds mixing indoors increases the risk of transmission of Covid Credit: Getty

The source said the recommendation would be that "you can move forward and you can reopen the events sector".

"It would be proportionate to do so given the risk," they added.

Some 6,000 partygoers rocked up at Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of May as part of a two-day event.

Nightlife promoter Circus hosted The First Dance in Liverpool where revellers did not have to wear masks or social distance for the first time since before lockdown began.

Ravers had to take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the event in order to release their e-ticket, and had to produce a negative result to gain entry.

They were then asked to take another test five days after the rave and submit the results.

'GET BUMS BACK ON SEATS'

And a total of 21,000 supporters were able to attend the FA Cup final last weekend - albeit with a number of key differences to a normal matchday.

Fans had to take a Covid test two or three days prior to the match, then another lateral flow test on the day of the match.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Our sports stars and great performers need us to find ways to get bums back on seats safely.

"This science-led pilot programme will be the springboard in getting the buzz back of live performance.

"We’ve supported the sports and arts with unprecedented sums, but it’s now time to make that Great British Summer of live events a reality."

After the latest easing of lockdown on May 17, up to 10,000 fans or 25 percent of a stadium's capacity will now be allowed to attend Premier League games.

Scientists have been looking to see whether crowds mixing and dancing indoors increases the risk of transmission of Covid.

Air quality and movement was also being monitored as part of a Loughborough University-led study to create clear guidance on how to design and operate non-domestic buildings to minimise risk.

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
