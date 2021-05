Chelsea came from behind against a much-changed Manchester City to snatch a late 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Sergio Agüero squandered a penalty late in the closing stages of the first half for the hosts, while the Blues improved drastically in the second half and reaped the rewards for their efforts as they make the journey back to west London with three priceless points amid the race for Champions League qualification.