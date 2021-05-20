Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon set to reopen Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, we continue the trend for Monday although shower chances look to decrease compared to the latter half of the weekend. A stalled frontal boundary is near south-central Kentucky and stretches from the Appalachian Mountains near Kansas City. This front is the culprit for the more humid conditions along with the cloud cover. Surprisingly, there is not much in the way of moisture along the front, but to the west, southwest and north of the front, showers exist. With this front not moving very much today, most of the region will actually be dry with mostly cloudy skies. However, towards the Western Kentucky/Bluegrass Parkways with daytime heating sparking a few stray showers possible. High temperatures this Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light southerly winds.