Bowling Green, KY

Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon set to reopen Saturday

By Brandon Jarrett
WBKO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many looking for activities to do with their families after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon are set to reopen Saturday, May, 22. Officials with the park told WBKO News all employees will be wearing masks and following guidelines. They...

www.wbko.com
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Ballroom Dance Studio opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Ballroom Dance Studio is opening in Bowling Green. The studio offers group classes and private lessons for all ages. According to the owners, it doesn’t matter if you have years of dance experience or not the studio is for everyone to learn and have fun.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Bikers ride for 11-year-old battling cancer in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone and everyone, and it does not discriminate. 11-year-old carmen is currently battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer in her knee. On Saturday, several biker groups gathered together to Ride for Carmen. “She is my hero and if I can...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Hot Rods win 7-0 in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods tosses their fourth shutout of the season as they defeat the Asheville Tourists 7-0. The Hot Rods win the series 5-1 and move to 9-3 on the season.
Glasgow, KYBowling Green Daily News

Glasgow's McMurtrey wins Bluegrass Tour Jr. Series event

Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey fired a 7-over par 78 to win the girls' 15- to 18-year-old division by a stroke in Sunday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event held at Barren River State Park Golf Course in Lucas. Bowling Green's Charlie Reber finished two shots behind winner Jagger McBride of Buffalo...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Bowling Green police investigate shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Polive are investigating a shooting on or near Beauty Avenue. Police were called to the area Sunday. One person was shot and injured. This is a developing story. WNKY will provide more details as they become available.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Clouds stick around to start the work week with seasonable temps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, we continue the trend for Monday although shower chances look to decrease compared to the latter half of the weekend. A stalled frontal boundary is near south-central Kentucky and stretches from the Appalachian Mountains near Kansas City. This front is the culprit for the more humid conditions along with the cloud cover. Surprisingly, there is not much in the way of moisture along the front, but to the west, southwest and north of the front, showers exist. With this front not moving very much today, most of the region will actually be dry with mostly cloudy skies. However, towards the Western Kentucky/Bluegrass Parkways with daytime heating sparking a few stray showers possible. High temperatures this Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with light southerly winds.
Russellville, KYWBKO

Livestream Russellville vs Warren Central baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville heads out east to take on Warren Central tonight at 5:30pm. Both teams looking to get some momentum going as the season is winding down. Livestream both of these games at https://www.wbko.com/livestream2/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/. You can also catch the game streamed on our...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Hot Rods win season series over Ashville Tourists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sunday’s 7-0 win over the Ashville Tourists brought the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ season record to 8-3, as they won 4 of 5 of the games played against the Tourists. The Hot Rods’ pitching staff dominated Tourists batters, tallying 46 strikeouts over Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Rose Society to host Diamond Anniversary rose show

The Bowling Green Rose Society will present its Diamond Anniversary rose show from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22. The show, which will be at American Legion Post 23 on Dishman Lane, will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the society’s founding. This will be the 57th annual rose show and the first since 2019, rose show co-chair Mary Ann Hext said.
Bowling Green, KYwkyufm.org

'Eat My Dust': Soap Box Derby Racing Returns To Bowling Green

It's nearly race day in Warren County, as dozens of people ages 8-20 in and around southern Kentucky will gather Saturday at Phil Moore Park in Alvaton. They're coming to town for what organizers describe as one of the largest double-elimination soap box derby races in the world. Everything leading...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Staying warm but clouds will linger this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw stray showers this morning but we’re staying dry this evening! Temperatures will dip into the low 60s as clouds linger in the area. Stray showers are possible to kick off the work week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Southerly winds may even help us reach 80! Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in on Tuesday with daytime highs lingering in the upper 70s. We’ll reach the low 80s on Wednesday as partly cloudy conditions set in. This will be a great day to be outside! Clouds will stick into Thursday but expect mostly sunny conditions on Friday. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday, but prepare to warm up to the mid 80s. Our next round of rain comes next Sunday, but enjoy the warm weather ahead!
Bowling Green, KY987theshark.com

Florida Man Gets Hot Hummer

Bowling Green, KYWBKO

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit comes into the Preakness as the favorite. But the history of the Derby winner has not always found success on the second leg of the Triple Crown. In the past four decades, 28 of 40 Kentucky Derby winners have...