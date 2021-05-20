newsbreak-logo
Is it time to water gardens and lawns? An expert offers tips amid a dry spring and rising temperatures.

By Suzanne Baker
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drought gripping northern Illinois could be eased depending on where and how much rain falls in the coming week. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday shows most DuPage and Kane counties are experiencing a moderate drought while Will and Kendall counties are seeing abnormally dry conditions. Northern portions of DuPage, Kane and Cook counties are in a severe drought, according to the report.

