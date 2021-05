The footballing world has been in revolt since the proposed Super League was announced. Despite the fact that it was yelled down in a matter of days, it is not dead as an ambition that the wealthiest oligarchs of football have for this world. Whether it be the Henry’s of Liverpool, the Kroenke’s of Arsenal, Roman Abramovich of Chelsea, the Glazers of United or Sheikh Mansour, their hand has been played and just because they’re in retreat does not yet mean they’ve surrendered.