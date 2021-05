ADM (Boys) Nate Mueller added one more medal to his collection as the multi-cross country state champ pulled up to the 3200 meter finish line in 9:13.84 for gold. He only slipped out of first place by a fraction of a second on laps two and three. Later on, he'd help Alex Dvorak, Clay Gustafson and Nathan Royer take second in the 4x800 relay.