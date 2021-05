Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recently filed its 13F form for the first quarter of 2021, detailing what stock sales and purchases the conglomerate and the legendary investor in charge, Warren Buffett, made during the period. As has been the case for most of the past year, Buffett was active in the financial sector, mostly reducing Berkshire Hathaway's positions in banks. At the company's annual investor day earlier this month, Buffett provided some explanation for all the stock selling he's done in that sector.