CNA Financial reportedly paid $40 million to resolve a ransomware attack
A US insurance company may have paid one of the most expensive malware ransoms to date. According to Bloomberg, CNA Financial shelled out $40 million in late March to regain control of its network following a two-week lockout. To put that payout in perspective, the CEO of the Colonial Pipeline told The Wall Street Journal this week his company paid $4.4 million to hackers. That's a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across the US.www.engadget.com