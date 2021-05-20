newsbreak-logo
Marvel's What If: New Images Revealed for Disney+ Series

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s What If… just released some new images ahead of the Disney+ series’ big reveal. People have been waiting for this one since it appeared at a Disney Investor day a few years ago. Agent Carter as Captain Britain, Doctor Strange, and Nick Fury all show up in this artwork. Hawkeyes is bad as well and the framing of the scene looks like the archer’s introduction in Thor. So, What If will be playing fast and loose with the Marvel timeline. (As it seems a lot of the Phase 4 slate will be with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and LOKI.) The Agent Carter adventure is something that fans have been clamoring for since we saw Peggy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It will be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for her in this alternate timeline. LOKI might just be a few weeks away, but the MCU machine continues to roll on.

