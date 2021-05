There is, at last, a woman in charge at one of the U.S.’s top banks. In time, she’ll be joined by the next CEO of JPMorgan Chase, although much to Marianne Lake’s chagrin, we do not know which woman it will be. The next leader of Goldman Sachs may also be a member of the fair sex, as the current head of Wells Fargo would be already had it been able to find a woman stupid enough to take that job. Brian Moynihan says there’s only a slightly-smaller-than-their-share-of-the-total-population chance that his successor at Bank of America will use the ladies’ room. America’s second-largest public pension fund has named its first female leader.