You want to know a sure-fire way to win your Fantasy league? Draft only players who are about to have career years. Yep, it's that easy. OK, easier said than done. But that's what it takes: Identifying players right before they have that one year where everything comes together perfectly. Sometimes, it never happens; some players are just steady as they come every year. But most players have that one season that stands above the rest of their career as their pinnacle, and they tend to lead countless players to Fantasy championships when it happens.