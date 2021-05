London’s FTSE 100 edges higher above 7,000 with gains in industrial stocks, as the world markets also recovered after a crypto crash. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 70 points higher at 7,020 o n Thursday, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 closed 157 points higher to 22,392. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as well on Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak, helped by gains in technology stocks, positive weekly jobless data. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent. Shares in Asia-Pacific traded...