Officials will honor the first deputy Friday with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department to be killed in the line of duty and dedicate a new headstone for his grave. The ceremony for George Piepkorn is in conjunction with National Police Week activities being held across the country. Other activities in the Bismarck region include a memorial parade and the annual state Capitol service to honor the 65 peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty through the years in North Dakota.