Addison County Chamber of Commerce executive director retiring
Middlebury, Vermont — May 20, 2021 — Adam Rainville, Chair of the board of directors of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, shared the following announcement: “It is with mixed emotions that we accepted the resignation of Rob Carter, Executive Director of the Chamber, effective Sept. 25, 2021. We will be sorry to lose Rob’s leadership and enthusiasm, but at the same time wish him the best in the next stage of his life.” Rob and his wife will be moving to Virginia in October to be closer to family.vtdigger.org