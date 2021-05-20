Addison County Chamber of Commerce executive director retiring

MIDDLEBURY — The residents and staff of Helen Porter Rehab Center and EastView at Middlebury send out thanks to the generous Addison County community for the support of our recent flower shows. Middlebury Agway, Middlebury Community Players, Memorial Baptist Church, Vermont Victory Greenhouses, UVM Master Gardeners, and Middlebury Garden Club, as well as many friends and neighbors, provided flowers and props to create a few days of spring inside our communities. Residents helped to set up flower displays and the show became a community art project. After a long winter and ongoing social distancing requirements here in Vermont, this cheerful display was appreciated by residents more than ever. Without community support this would not have been possible. We are thankful to live in such a supportive community.