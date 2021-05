SKOWHEGAN — The High Peaks Creative Council is collaborating with Wesserunsett Arts Council on a project to expand the American Barn Quilt Trail into Somerset County. The first barn quilt trail was created in Adams County, Ohio, in 2001 by Donna Sue Groves wanted to honor her mother, a well-known quilter by painting a quilt block on their barn. Soon after, twenty quilt blocks were painted on barns in Adams County. The project had wide appeal and proved to be beneficial to the community by bringing tourism and economic development. Today, there are barn quilt trails in more than half of the states in the United States.