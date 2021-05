Local police agencies’ hard work and the pandemic-related lockdown shaped the numbers and types of crime over the past year, officials say. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Hammond and Ponchatoula police departments reported fewer offenses in 2020 than in 2019. FBI’s 2020 data, as recorded in its Uniform Crime Reporting Program, reveal the number of burglary and theft offenses encountered by the three local agencies also decreased.