We Bet You’d Look Great Riding This Immaculate 1966 BMW R60/2

Mercedes-Benz is a brand known for luxury in the U.S. (though the company actually produces a wide array of automotive products globally). Perhaps getting lost in that upscale mix is why the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster’s initial sales volume was low for its class. It is a top-end model in terms of styling, comfort and craftsmanship. It is also fun to drive. It can reach 60 mph in a mere 4.9 seconds thanks to its powerful 362-horsepower engine with 369 pound-feet of torque. It can be expected to get up to 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, and it starts at $91,000.