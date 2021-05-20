newsbreak-logo
Buying Cars

We Bet You'd Look Great Riding This Immaculate 1966 BMW R60/2

By Silvian Secara
Auto Evolution
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA dedicated BMW Motorrad enthusiast simply can’t let this opportunity slip by. We can probably all agree on one thing; Bavaria’s classic two-wheelers are absolutely gorgeous. As such, there’s plenty of riders who would love to see a vintage BMW parked in their garage, and we totally feel the same way. Well, feel free to get excited because the 1966 R60/2 featured here is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, the States’ beloved online auctioning platform.

