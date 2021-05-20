newsbreak-logo
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 00:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...South and southwest facing beaches of the Ventura County Coast, the Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

alerts.weather.gov
