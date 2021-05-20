newsbreak-logo
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Campfire Burger and S'mores Shake for "Camp MOOYAH" Summer Celebration

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
The “better burger” restaurant franchise is re-releasing its camping-inspired burger-and-shake pairing for a limited time only from May 24 – August 1. “The Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake were huge hits when we introduced them last year, and we’ve heard from so many fans who are hoping to see us bring them back,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’s VP of Brand. “We want to help make this summer special, and Camp MOOYAH is a way for us to help Guests enjoy some of that summer nostalgia any day of the week.”

