Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet. Surf may increase some late tonight and Friday, possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.alerts.weather.gov