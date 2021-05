The Pac-12 doesn’t have a clear favorite going into 2021, so it’s no surprise this is one of the toughest conferences to project for the upcoming year. Oregon and Washington are a toss-up battle in the North Division, while the South is shaping up to be a wide-open affair between USC, Utah, Arizona State, UCLA and Colorado. The Trojans claimed the division crown last year, but the Utes won it in back-to-back seasons (2018-19). Arizona State returns nearly every key player from last season, and its ’21 squad should be the best of coach Herm Edwards’ tenure. After a surprise 4-2 stint under new coach Karl Dorrell last fall, can the Buffaloes pull another shocker next season?